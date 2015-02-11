Chapel Hill Shooting Leaves Three Muslim Students Dead, Gunman Turns Himself In (VIDEO)

UPDATE: 2/11/2015 11:05 A.M.

Police have charged Craig Stephen Hicks with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of North Carolina University students Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yusor Mohammad and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha. A preliminary investigation revealed that a long running parking dispute may have been the motive behind the shooting.

A shooting in Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina residential campus has left three students dead and a community in mourning on Tuesday evening.

According to Al Jazeera, the gunman, Craig Stephen Hicks, turned himself in shortly after the shooting. Police were called to the relatively quiet campus at 5:15 p.m. Hicks reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Deah Shaddy Barakat, his 21-year-old wife, Yusor Mohammad, and her sister, 19-year-old Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha.

Barakat and Mohammad recently tied the knot in December.

Barakat was a sophomore at the School of Dentistry at the university. His friends described him as a thoughtful and caring person who would regularly volunteer to help feed the homeless. Mohammad also planned to attend the School of Dentistry after receiving her degree in human biology at the University of North Carolina.

Her sister Razan was studying architecture and environmental design at the university.

Whatever emerges from the #ChapelHillShooting, pray for the families of Deah Barakat and Yusor and Razan Abu-Salha. pic.twitter.com/BMn9kwOpks — Joe Catron (@jncatron) February 11, 2015

Police are currently investigating the shooting and Hicks’ motive. Hicks, an avid Facebook user, would share information about atheism and show off his revolver.

Police have yet to confirm the shooting as a hate crime.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.