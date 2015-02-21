CLOSE
HomeNews

“The Walking Dead” Actor Records “Goodbye Video” Before Attempting Suicide

Leave a comment

AMC Celebrates The Season 5 Premiere Of "The Walking Dead" - Arrivals

Markice “Kesan” Moore, an actor from the hit show The Walking Dead, reportedly attempted suicide earlier this week and explained why he was doing so in a video.

TMZ reports:

The actor — who played a prison survivor in Season 3 — was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at his Woodland Hills home by friends after ODing on a deadly mix of Xanax and Patron.

Moore was rushed to the hospital and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. He has been released and is undergoing therapy.

Moore recorded a suicide video in which he outlined his plan to end his life, telling his kids why he wanted to take such a drastic measure.

The actor’s manager stated that Moore was very upset over his grandmother’s recent passing. Click here for more photos of Markice. We pray for Moore’s healthy recovery.

SOURCE: TMZPHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Amber Rose Vs. Kim K: 32 Pics That Make It Impossible To Choose (PHOTOS)
kim kardashian amber rose
7 photos
actor , attempted suicide , suicide , Walking Dead

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close