“The Walking Dead” Actor Records “Goodbye Video” Before Attempting Suicide

Markice “Kesan” Moore, an actor from the hit show The Walking Dead, reportedly attempted suicide earlier this week and explained why he was doing so in a video.

TMZ reports:

The actor — who played a prison survivor in Season 3 — was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at his Woodland Hills home by friends after ODing on a deadly mix of Xanax and Patron.

Moore was rushed to the hospital and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. He has been released and is undergoing therapy.

Moore recorded a suicide video in which he outlined his plan to end his life, telling his kids why he wanted to take such a drastic measure.