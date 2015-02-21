CLOSE
Home

Watch This 25-Year-Old Vintage Clip Of Jay Z’s First-Ever Freestyle On TV (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

We all know Jay Z got a big ego, but back in the day he was as humble as humble pie.

In fact, the 45-year-old hip-hop artist and entrepreneur was so humble he didn’t even care that his name was not announced during his very first freestyle on tv.

A super vintage clip from 25 years ago surfaced on the ‘net, and it shows a young and hungry Hov sitting next to Big Daddy Kane as he interviewed for BET’s Rap City. Though Jay Z doesn’t say much, he was still the charming guy, with the same distinct giggle, that we know and love today.

Check out the throwback clip above.

 

bet , Big Daddy Kane , freestyle , Jay Z , rap city , throwback , throwback video

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close