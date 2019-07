Tiara Thomas is a natural when it comes to singing and songwriting.

The 25-year-old artist – who we remember from “Bad,” a collaborative track she did with Wale – is back at it again.

Dropping new music from her 5-track Up In Smoke EP, ahead of her debut album, Tiara does what she does best as she gets all acoustic on us in “How It Is.”

Listen to the sentimental track below. Are you ready for the #TiaraTakeover?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

