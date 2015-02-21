Rihanna Shares Topless Photo & Heartwarming Birthday Message: “I Feel Special That I Was Chosen…”

Rihanna is one of the most successful artists in the world, and as she celebrated her birthday yesterday, she reflected on that fact.

The “Birthday Cake” singer took to Instagram to post an artistically topless photo, paying homage to God and her mother in the caption that followed.

As we all know, the 27-year-old has been through a lot, especially during her career. In part, our favorite bad girl wrote:

Every day we wake up, means we get another chance at life….to live what we’ve learned and to discover even more, to be good to other people and to know that you are a part of their smile!

Check out the rest of RiRi’s message above. You’ve got to lose those island women!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram