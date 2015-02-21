WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: Hilary Duff Files For Divorce From Mike Comrie, Columbus Short Returns To Television, & MORE!

Hilary Duff is ready to sign them papers… unfortunately.

The famed actress and fairly new mom has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Mike Comrie.

Hilary cites irreconcilable differences as the reason and lists their separation date as January 2013. TMZ reports:

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … it’s NOT a coincidence Duff filed her docs a day after the Daily Mail reported Mike was drunkenly propositioning women at Mastro’s steakhouse in Bev Hills. Hilary — who hired attorney Laura Wasser — cites the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. She lists the date of separation as January 2013. In the docs, Hilary asks for primary physical custody of their son, Luca, who turns 3 next month. She wants Mike to have visitation, but sources connected with the couple say she’s concerned that his partying and drinking could adversely affect their kid. The couple has a prenup, but neither spouse is struggling in the money department. Hilary wants her earnings and other stuff to remain her stuff.

Since their separation Hilary has been seen with the NHL star a few times, but it’s been clear that it’s been over for a while. We hope they both find happiness.

After being dragged through the mud and watching his former Scandal co-stars go on to have a successful 4th season, Columbus Short is back and returning to television.

According to new reports, the gladiator is all set to star in Fear Files, a horror film franchise, as City Councilman Harvey Jordan.

Hopefully the details of his allegedly sketchy personal life don’t ruin this one for him. Fear Files premieres on March 13th at 8pm. Will you be tuning in?

Apparently, there is a new “weed-themed” show coming to NBC.

Word in the blogosphere is Naomi and Adam Scott of Parks & Recreation are developing a new sitcom that’s set to be titled Buds.

The show will reportedly follow “the day-to-day operations of a weed dispensary in Denver.”

Stay tuned!

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are officially going to box it out at the MGM Grand hotel on May 2nd, according to Floyd’s official Shots announcement.

Minutes after it was announced, the entire hotel completely sold out for the night of the fight, TMZ reports.

In other words, if you plan on attending the big fight night, you’d better get on it – now.

Is Emma Watson dating Prince Harry?

According to the latest the two may just be an item, as Emma is newly single and has reportedly been hanging out with the 30-year-old Prince of Wales.

Metro dishes:

The pair are said to have really hit it off and have been hanging out. According to Australian site Woman’s Day, Harry masterminded a date with her but kept things casual by inviting mutual friends along too. ‘Harry didn’t want her to feel like she was put on the spot. A party also shows he’s fun and not stuffy. He’s smitten – and it’s more than Emma’s looks,’ a source told the site.

Only time will tell, so stay tuned.

SOURCE: TMZ, TheYBF, MissInfo, Metro | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Getty, Wenn

