Chris Brown Explains Not Sending Rihanna A Birthday Text, Tyga Talks Kylie Jenner Relationship, & More With Hot 97

In the midst of their collaborative album dropping, Chris Brown and Tyga open up about everything – and we do mean everything – in a couple of new interviews.

The dynamic duo stopped by Hot 97 to chat with Nessa about their music, publicized relationships, and more. CB was asked a series of questions, including one about Drake.

But Breezy frankly stated that he didn’t want to continue speaking about him because he can’t “keep making these mother f*ckers famous.” Ouch.

Tyga was asked about Kylie Jenner, and the meaning behind the questionable Instagram post he put up right after Kanye went on The Breakfast Club and spilled the beans on his alleged relationship with the reality tv star.

T-Raww replied:

I do it for myself. I speak what I feel in my heart.

In a new interview, which will be premiering this Monday, Chris tells the morning show crew that he didn’t send a “Happy Birthday” text to Rihanna out of respect of his girlfriend Karrueche, who he said would smack him.

He also dished on the highly-publicized breakup feud with his on-again-off-again boo. Stay tuned for the full interview dropping this Monday. In the meantime, check out a few sneak peeks above.

SOURCE: Hot 97 | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram