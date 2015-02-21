Ain’t Got No Worries! Kim K. Posts A Sexy Selfie & Goes Skiing With Khloe, Kylie, & BFF Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian is probably feeling herself (Beyonce voice) right now.

While her husband was busy defending her honor at The Breakfast Club, Kim K. and her little sisters were hitting the slopes on yet another stylish skiing vacation.

Ending out her week on the mountains of Montana, Kim seemed relaxed as she spent time with Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Jonathan Cheban. We don’t think it’ a coincidence that all four of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality tv stars are at the center of this Amber Rose beef, and then decided to go away together.

Khlo-Money’s BFF Malika Haqq was also on deck for the lavish affair – along with the rest of the troops, she also seemed to not have a care in the world.

The icing on the cake was the sexy selfie Kim K. posted last night, adding a simple “Nighty night” in her caption.

Check out the rest of the photos below.

It looks like Kourtney may have also joined in on the fun.

