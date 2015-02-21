“Real Chance Of Love” Star Ahmad Givens Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Ahmad Givens – better known as Real from Real Chance of Love (left) – has passed away at the young age of 33.

Givens had been battling cancer for a couple of years now, explaining to The Urban Daily in an old interview that before he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, he thought he had the flu.

As for how he found out he had cancer, he told TUD:

“This was last year. It was January seventh, the day before my birthday. I went out to an outdoor event and I got sick. When my brother an I were traveling home, I remember telling him I felt like I was coming down with the flu or something. After that day, I never got any better. I went and saw three different doctors and they all misdiagnosed me. One told me I had Hepatitis A. Another told me I might have mono. One told me I might have the Norovirus. But what made me check into the ER is the last doctor who misdiagnosed me gave me antibiotics. The antibiotics gave me chronic diarrhea and I dropped like thirty pounds in two weeks. I checked myself into the hospital March 14, 2013 and March 15, 2013 is when the doctor came in crying and I knew something was seriously wrong. She said, ‘I have bad news to tell you. You have cancer. You have stage four colon cancer.’”

The VH1 star’s brother Chance tells TMZ that his condition got worse after “he took a fall in January” and “was bedridden ever since.” TMZ reports:

“We’re told Real was having trouble with vision and speech Friday night during a family visit … and they had a feeling the end was near. He passed away hours later.”

We pray for Real’s loved ones and may he rest in peace.

