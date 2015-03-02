The first person to contract the Ebola virus within the United States is taking action against the Texas hospital that exposed her to it, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nina Pham has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital’s corporate company, Texas Health Resources. According to her lawyers, the nurse that treated Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan wasn’t prepped properly to do so. Additionally, Pham claims Texas Health Resources violated her privacy by revealing her medical records and a video of her being treated at the hospital.

The 26-year-old says the experimental drugs used to curb the virus have left her experiencing body aches, nightmares, and insomnia. Pham is also seeking damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and medical expenses.

“She told the newspaper that she wants to ‘make hospitals and big corporations realize that nurses and health care workers, especially frontline people, are important,’” The Dallas Morning News reports. “And we don’t want nurses to start turning into patients.”

In her interview, Pham says she was the last nurse to be informed of Duncan’s diagnosis. She also slammed the hospital for not respecting the nurses and looking out for themselves during the incident.

“I was the last person besides Mr. Duncan to find out he was positive,” she said. “You’d think the primary nurse would be the first to know. … I broke down and cried, not because I thought I had it but just because it was a big ‘whoa, this is really happening’ moment.”

Pham is still employed with the hospital, but has yet to return back to work.

SOURCE: Dallas Morning News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Texas Nurse Who Contracted Ebola To Sue Dallas Hospital was originally published on newsone.com

