Juvenile “For The Night” (NEW MUSIC)

Juvenile is back and better than ever.

In 2014, the New Orleans rap veteran stunned the hip-hop community when he announced he’d be returning to Cash Money Records after splitting with the label in the mid-2000s.

Recently, the label has been facing problems, but in a recent interview, Juvenile said he’s staying out of the drama.

In an effort to promote his new project, Juvenile teams up with famed Atlanta producer Zaytoven on a track titled “For The Night.”

Juvenile is gearing up to release his Mardi Gras II mixtape, which is due out March 26.

Take a listen to “For The Night” below.

