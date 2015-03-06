Juvenile “For The Night” (NEW MUSIC)

Juvenile is back and better than ever.
In 2014, the New Orleans rap veteran stunned the hip-hop community when he announced he’d be returning to Cash Money Records after splitting with the label in the mid-2000s.
Recently, the label has been facing problems, but in a recent interview, Juvenile said he’s staying out of the drama.
In an effort to promote his new project, Juvenile teams up with famed Atlanta producer Zaytoven on a track titled “For The Night.”
Juvenile is gearing up to release his Mardi Gras II mixtape, which is due out March 26.
Take a listen to “For The Night” below.
