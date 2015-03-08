RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Six People Reportedly Stabbed At NY Migos Concert, Kanye West Air On Sale, & MORE!

Six stabbings reportedly occurred at a Migos concert this past Friday, according to new reports. Apparently, concertgoers were throwing cans, fighting, and robbing one another as the show went down in New York. Get the details here. [TMZ]

Would you benefit from some Yeezy air? People are selling Kanye West “air” on Ebay, claiming to have collected the oxygen he breathed during his Yeezus tour. One description reads: “Held bag open and sealed air in.” [E! Online]

M.I.A is back with more music and if you’re a fan of the young singer’s, then you know it’s been a long time coming. Check out “Can See Can Do” here. [MissInfo]

Flatbush Zombies hops on a track with Domo Genesis for their latest collaboration. Listen to “Plz Don’t Make Me Do It” and leave your thoughts below. [HNHH]

