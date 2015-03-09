CLOSE
HomeNews

Sam Simon, Co-Creator Of ‘The Simpsons,’ Dead At 59

Leave a comment
Sam Simon Gala Benefit

Jason LaVeris

Getty

Fans of The Simpsons have been wondering for years when the series may come to an end, but unfortunately they have taken a sad loss today.

One of the co-creators of the show, Sam Simon, has passed away at the age of 59, after a battle with colorectal cancer since 2012. The writer, and 9-time Emmy winner, died at his home in Los Angeles, which was confirmed by his rep.

Showrunner Al Jean also shared the tragic news on his Twitter account, letting fans know:

Simon also worked on episodes for Cheers, Taxi, and other famous classic shows, and will be dearly missed by The Simpsons cast and crew.

We pray for the loved ones of Sam Simon during this saddening time.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

death , SAM SIMON , simpsons , The Simpsons

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close