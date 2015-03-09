Sam Simon, Co-Creator Of ‘The Simpsons,’ Dead At 59

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Getty

Fans of The Simpsons have been wondering for years when the series may come to an end, but unfortunately they have taken a sad loss today.

One of the co-creators of the show, Sam Simon, has passed away at the age of 59, after a battle with colorectal cancer since 2012. The writer, and 9-time Emmy winner, died at his home in Los Angeles, which was confirmed by his rep.

Showrunner Al Jean also shared the tragic news on his Twitter account, letting fans know:

.@thesimpsons #everysimpsonsever Just heard terrible news of death of @simonsam. A great man; I owe him everything. — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 9, 2015

Simon also worked on episodes for Cheers, Taxi, and other famous classic shows, and will be dearly missed by The Simpsons cast and crew.

We pray for the loved ones of Sam Simon during this saddening time.

SOURCE: Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: