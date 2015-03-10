2015 Roots Picnic Lineup: Erykah Badu, The Roots, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, & More To Perform

Joining a long list of festival organizers who’ve systematically announced their festival lineups, The Roots announce this year’s 2015 Roots Picnic lineup.

This marks the eighth year hip-hop band The Roots “gifted” their hometown of Philadelphia with a cool one-day music festival. Last year, Snoop Dogg and Janelle Monae headlined, this year, Erykah Badu, The Weeknd, and of course, The Roots are scheduled to hit the stage.

Fans can also catch A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Mustard, Raury, and hip-hop legend Afrika Bambaataa front and center.

All the action is scheduled to go down Saturday, May 30 at Philadelphia’s Festival Pier. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 12 p.m. EST.