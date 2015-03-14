Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number? Tyga Admits Kylie Jenner Has His Heart

Tyga is getting more comfortable with expressing his undying love for 17-year-old Kylie Jenner.

The 25-year-old, who has been spending quite a lot of time with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, told the world they aren’t together romantically but, as we said before, we’re not sure we believe him.

In his most recent Instagram post dedicated to Kim K.‘s little sis, Tyga admitted that she’s captured his heart.

Is Tyga in love, or nah? Check out the photo above and leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty