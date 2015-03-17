Role Model: Mo’ne Davis Will Release Line Of Custom-Designed Sneakers To Benefit Impoverished Girls

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Fashion may be fun, but it can also change people’s lives.

Mo’ne Davis, the famous 13-year-old little league pitcher that covered Sports Illustrated, is teaming up with shoe brand M4D3 to design a line of sneakers, which will give 15 percent of its proceeds to benefit impoverished girls around the globe.

The sneaker company is collaborating with the Because I’m A Girl movement for the shoe, which will match the stitching of a baseball. Mo’ne told the press:

“I never thought at the age of 13 I’d be a role model, but having young girls look up to me is pretty cool,” Davis said. “If I can inspire them to reach their goals, that would be even cooler. Designing shoes with M4D3 is exciting and I wanted them to support Because I am a Girl to help girls and give them a chance at a better future.”

A spokesperson for M4D3 released a statement:

We are creating a shoe that we know Mo’ne fans will love and be proud of, and that will Make A Difference Everyday. Together with Mo’ne, we are designing a shoe that represents who she is; contemporary, spirited and athletic, but at the same time being very caring towards other girls and young women that are vulnerable around the world. Earlier this year, we launched a collection of sneakers with Plan International USA for the Because I am a Girl initiative, and we are thrilled to expand this lineup with the Mo’ne shoe.”

Mo’ne’s sneakers are currently available to pre-order here. Take a look at a few of the sneakers from the collection below.

SOURCE: Jezebel | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty