Introducing The ‘Gastrosexual’

They say that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach but it seems the dining tables have turned as increasing numbers of men are taking up cooking in a bid to seduce women. Dubbed ‘Gastrosexuals’ this new generation of men consider cooking more a hobby than a household chore and use their kitchen prowess to impress friends and prospective partners.Men having the ability to cook is also now a key factor in attracting women along with salary, status, personality and appearance, according to new research.

