Monica Shared The Most Adorable Video Ever Of Her Daughter Laiyah

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and in Monica‘s case, it couldn’t be more true. The “Don’t Take It Personal” songstress shared some adorable videos of her daughter Laiyah Shannon showing off her sassy personality.

In the first video, Monica and Shannon Brown’s 1-year-old daughter is saying her mother’s name and laughing – because like most kids, she gets a kick out of not calling her mother ‘mommy.’

The night owl is even more adorable during the day. Here she is walking around and saying, “Hey Boo!”

If that’s not enough, check out this video of Monica and her daughter singing together.

