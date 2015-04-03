Monica Shared The Most Adorable Video Ever Of Her Daughter Laiyah

View this post on Instagram
LOL so now that she's figured out that I'm only Mommy to them she's getting a REAL kick out of saying MON-I-CA 😂😂 its hilarious (even at 3am) #SheHasNoRespectForTime #ThenSaysBrothersSleep and #DaddysSleep when I say why isnt Laiyah sleep she says Nooooooo Laiyah Sleep LOL #EarlyAm #PartyPrincess #MommyAndMePartyThatIs
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and in Monica‘s case, it couldn’t be more true. The “Don’t Take It Personal” songstress shared some adorable videos of her daughter Laiyah Shannon showing off her sassy personality.
In the first video, Monica and Shannon Brown’s 1-year-old daughter is saying her mother’s name and laughing – because like most kids, she gets a kick out of not calling her mother ‘mommy.’
The night owl is even more adorable during the day. Here she is walking around and saying, “Hey Boo!”
If that’s not enough, check out this video of Monica and her daughter singing together.
View this post on Instagram
#YourMyJoy sang this to all three of My Babies , Laiyah's got her own take on it ❤️ LOL one things for sure is they are all #MyJoy #OkBoo #ShesOnlyONE #AdlibsMeanAlready #MyMyMyForMeOneTime #SheKEEPSherDaddySmiling LOL #GodGaveMeWhatHeKnewINeeded #RockoRomeloLaiyah 💜💙💛💚❤️
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram