Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Get Close For Easter & Receive Encouragement From John Cena

It’s been a rocky road for Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa, as they’ve faced tons of public up’s and down’s in the past few months since she filed for divorce.

While the two might still have their issues to work out, it looks like they are finding a silver lining between them, as they spent Easter together.

The two took their son The Bash to Tamar Braxton’s Easter celebration in Calabasas, and TMZ reports that they were apparently being pretty affectionate with each other.

The site reports:

People at the party tell us … Wiz and Amber were affectionate with each other — at times hugging — and very playful. At times they walked away from the crowd to spend time with each other. This is a big deal because on Thursday Amber posted on Instagram that she prays, dreams and hopes she gets back with Wiz.

Apparently, their civil reunion may be thanks to John Cena, who has reportedly been talking to Wiz about a number of some of his personal issues.

Their talk reportedly led to Wiz telling Amber to watch him perform “Go Hard Or Go Home” on WWE Raw, and listen to the words of the song. It seemed to have helped ease the tension in their relationship, and resulted in that now infamous #ManCrushEveryday from Amber on Instagram.

We’re glad these two have been able to start being cordial to each other, and we wish them the best.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty