Big Sean “IDWFU (N3bula Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

If you’re heavy into the EDM and hip-hop scene, then you might have heard the name N3bula buzzing through the sounds of your favorite songs being remixed into dance versions.

Norwegian DJ/producer N3bula has just dropped an epic remix to Big Sean‘s smash break-up anthem “IDFWU,” and it’s definitely going to get all you party-goers ready for the turn up.

N3bula is currently working on his album in Los Angeles, which he plans to release sometime this Spring. He’s teamed up with DJ Riddler for majority of his work over in the States.

Check out N3bula’s remix to Big Sean’s hit song below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Also On Global Grind: