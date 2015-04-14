BustDownBehavior: Man Is Thoroughly Convinced His Girlfriend Slept With The Entire Wu-Tang Clan

Relationships aren’t easy, and when you add the entire Wu-Tang Clan into the mix, things only get more complicated.

Such is the case for Nathan Sellers and Lia Palmquist on one of Divorce Court’s more peculiar episodes. Nathan accuses his then-girlfriend Lia of cheating on him with the entire Clan when she went out partying. Lia, on the other hand, swears that absolutely nothing happened with the notorious playboys and actually defended them, proclaiming “they are nothing but gentleman.”

While defending her “lady points” to the amused Judge Lynn Toler, Lia says that she simply got on the tour bus, spent all night talking to the fellas about politics, and–as is always the case when one is having a “good time”–simply lost track of time and before she knew it, it was 7 a.m.

While the large smile that occasionally appears on her face seems dubious, we can give a girl the benefit of the doubt, right?

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty