Transformation Tuesday: Check Out 24 Photos Of Kylie Jenner Growing Into The Beauty That She Is

Seventeen-year-old Kylie Jenner is arguably one of the most talked about teenagers in the world, and though she doesn’t seem to mind much, one topic she wishes we’d all let go of is whether or not she’s gone under the knife.

Tyga‘s rumored girlfriend vehemently denies ever getting any plastic surgery and insists that her much fuller lips are just a byproduct of growing up. It’s true – we met Kylie as a nine-year-old on her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now that she’s damn near legal (cough, cough Tyga), so many things about her have indeed changed over time.

But was her new pucker purchased, or nah? Check out Kylie’s transformation via the gallery below and decide for yourself.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram