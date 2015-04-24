Did Big Sean & Ariana Grande Break Up Over His Vulgar Lyrics About Their Sex Life?

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean‘s breakup continues to get ugly. The latest rumor alleges that Ariana broke up with the Detroit rapper over some of his vulgar lyrics alluding to her vagina.

TMZ says they have sources that claim Ariana hated Big Sean’s “Stay Down” lyric about their sex life. In the Dark Sky Paradise song, the Detroit rapper rhymes:

I ain’t even gonna lie, I got a million dollar chick With a billion dollar p****y Every time I c*m, I swear to God I feel like I be rich

Sources say Ariana felt humiliated by the lyrics, believing they make it sound like Sean was treating her like a piece of meat. And to add insult to injury, things got turned up a notch when Ariana’s grandmother asked her about the lyric. But there’s more:

But there was plenty of tension leading up to the song. Sean claims she made him pay for all sorts of extravagances. But our Ariana sources say SHE is the one who foot most of the bills, including vacations and private flights.

TMZ previously reported that Ariana used Bieber’s presence during her recent tour stop to make Sean mad, but the couple was allegedly already broken up by then.

Do you think Ariana has a right to be offended?

