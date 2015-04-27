Elvis Brown “Get Off The Phone” (NEW MUSIC)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Emcee Elvis Brown is back with new music after a rough split with Virgin Records over discrepancies and creative control. His new track is called “Get Off The Phone.”

Upbeat and produced by A.B, “Phone” is an homage to the societal issues surrounding human dependency on mobile devices and social media.

“She been chilling on my time line/ Imma hit her with the one night stand,” he rhymes.

It’s well-known that in this day and age, most people are always on the phone, and this song might just get them to pay attention to some good music.

Elvis is currently putting the finishing touches on his EP, due out later this summer. Be on the look-out for this Augusta, GA native, and listen to “Get Off The Phone” below.