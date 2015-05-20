CONCRETE CATWALK: Kendall Jenner & Cara Delevigne Do Low-Key Lunch After Partying In Cannes

Top models have arrived in France.

Shortly after her flight landed in Cannes, Kendall Jenner was fighting off jet lag in order to hit the town during the famous film festival. Rocking a revealing black jumpsuit and messy ponytail, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star puckered up for Hailey Baldwin and Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver in a shot posted to Baldwin’s Instagram.

After the night of partying, Jenner met up with BFF Cara Delevingne for a low-key lunch on the water. Looking every bit the off-duty supermodels, Kendall and Cara squeezed in valuable girl talk before departing with eyes hidden behind shades.

Kendall’s trip follows an emotional “About Bruce” special on KUWTK, during which dad Bruce Jenner revealed intimate details of his transition into a woman.

