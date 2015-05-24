CLOSE
Mazel Tov! Lance Gross Ties The Knot With Rebecca Jefferson In LA

Ladies, brace yourselves, as there is one more Hollywood hunk that is now officially off the market.

Lance Gross and his longtime girlfriend and fiancé Rebecca Jefferson are now officially a married couple, as they walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony near Los Angeles yesterday.

The two tied the knot around 2 P.M. yesterday, which was followed by a reception featuring drinks from Hennessy’s XO collection for guests.

According to E! News, a source revealed to the site:

“It was a perfect night for the two and they couldn’t ask for a better wedding,” a source revealed to E! News. “Everyone was dancing the night away.”

The happy couple welcomed their baby girl Berkeley back in July of last year, which is also the same time that they revealed that they were engaged.

See some of the photos from Lance and Rebecca’s wedding above. Congratulations to them both!

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

lance gross , Los Angeles , marriage , married , rebecca jefferson , wedding

