“We Are So Beyond Excited:” Kim Kardashian Opens Up About New Pregnancy In Glamour

Last night, Kim Kardashian West announced that she is expecting her second child with Kanye West, and people can’t stop talking about it.

But don’t expect the expectant mommy to slow down her workload anytime soon. Kim is on the cover of Glamour magazine’s July 2015 issue and, after receiving public “congratulations” messages from her family, the reality star opened up about her second pregnancy: “We are so beyond excited.”

Mrs. West goes on to discuss how motherhood has changed her.

“I’m a completely different person,” she told Glamour. “If it all went away, and I was just a mom, I would love my life.“

On sharing her fertility struggles on Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

“I didn’t know that I was going to be so open with [my fertility challenges]. But meeting people at my fertility doctor’s office who are going through the same things I’m going through, I thought, Why not share my story? It’s been really emotional.”

On Bruce Jenner’s transition:

“No matter what, we love Bruce. I’m so proud of him for being so brave. I know he feels great that his whole family does support him. I feel for people that don’t have that support. There’s such a high suicide rate in the transgender community, which is heartbreaking. No one should feel alone. I was like, ‘If you are going to do this, you cannot look a mess.’ I went shopping. I’m helping him pick glam teams. He has to look good—or she has to look good. When he becomes she, which will be in the near future and remain that way full-time, I’m prepping her to have the best wardrobe and hair and to feel really good about herself. I know she would want that.”

On how her relationship with Kanye began:

“There was flirting before, so it was obvious there was attraction, but there was a moment in my mind that clicked when I was like, I’m going to give this a shot. I was probably so tired of bullsh-t in the past. I’d gone through a divorce six months before. And I was like, This guy has never bullsh-tted me. He had made it clear that this is what he wants. Why don’t I give it a shot?”

On protecting daughter North from fame:

“I mean, I chose this life, but North hasn’t. When she was born, I would just pray, ‘I hope you can handle this life.’ But since she’s our daughter, I know that she can handle it. When we take her out, there will be tons of paparazzi; I say to everyone, ‘Hey, I’ve got the baby with me. Please don’t say one thing to me.’ They’ve actually been OK.

On not being a role model:

“I’m not trying to influence anyone else; I’m not saying, ‘Do what I do.’ I think it’s a little pretentious to say, ‘I’m a role model’; I would never say that, and I don’t think of myself that way. Are there things I’d take back? I don’t know if I’d take back the lessons that I’ve learned. Yeah, there are things that I can be embarrassed about or wish didn’t happen, but if I didn’t have all those bad, crazy things, would I be who I am today? I don’t know.”

On hateful Internet comments:

“I have developed a thick skin. After I went through my [last] divorce, I saw so much hate, people writing the nastiest, craziest things—stories that weren’t true, that [the marriage] was fake for TV. Come on. I would never, ever, ever do that. Think about it. If it was fake, I would have picked someone who had signed something to not make my life so difficult afterward, you know?”

