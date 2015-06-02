Conglomerate Rapper J-Doe Talks Signing To Busta Rhymes, Writing R&B Songs, & More

Busta Rhymes is steadily adding to his Conglomerate, and you have to respect it.

Inglewood native J-Doe is the latest emcee to join Busta Rhymes’ ever-growing record label, and with the success of his new street anthem “#IonGivaFuhAbowNuhn (I Don’t Give A F*ck About Nothing),” the seasoned rapper stopped by GlobalGrind’s offices.

During our time together, J-Doe discussed how he began writing songs for R&B singers like Tyrese and Jamie Foxx, signing with Busta Rhymes, and how he made a lucrative career staying behind the scenes.

Stay locked for J-Doe’s forthcoming new project, due out soon. Watch our exclusive interview above.