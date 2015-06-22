CLOSE
Travi$ Scott “Antidote” (NEW MUSIC)

Travi$ Scott

As he preps the release of his debut album Rodeo, Houston rapper Travi$ Scott drops “something for the summer” for his “real” fans.

“Antidote” arrives after Travi$ unveiled his recent eight-minute track “3500” with Future and 2 Chainz and his performance at Dallas’ JMBLYA Festival, during which he debuted a new collaboration with Canadian crooner The Weeknd.

Travi$ posted a message on his SoundCloud:

“THIS IS FOR THE REAL FANS!! THE REAL RAGERS!! THIS IS SOME VIBES FOR THE SUMMER….

THIS ISNT ON RODEO….. IT’S COMING SOON.

NIGHTSHOW TOUR”

Take a listen to Travi$’s new cut below.

