“Titanic” Composer James Horner Dies In Plane Crash At 61 Years Old

How eerie is it that Titanic composer James Horner died in a plane crash?

According to reports, the 61-year-old was burned beyond recognition in a single-engine plane this past Monday. E! Online explains:

A single-engine plane registered to Horner crashed in Southern California Monday, killing the pilot. A source close to the investigation told NBC News the victim’s body had been burned beyond recognition.

A lawyer for Horner told NBC News that the composer owned five aircraft, including two helicopters. “He’s an experienced pilot,” Jay Cooper said. Horner was missing and feared dead after the crash. The accident also started a one-acre brush fire.

The composer’s personal assistant, Sylvia Patrycja, confirmed Horner’s death in a Facebook post Monday. “We have lost an amazing person with a huge heart, and unbelievable talent. He died doing what he loved,” Patrycja wrote. “Thank you for all your support and love and see you down the road.”