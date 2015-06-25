Seriously Popular: Kim K. Harassed By Drunken Naked Woman As She & Mini-Me Kylie Jenner Take Cannes

Pregnant or not, Kim Kardashian isn’t missing a beat.

The most famous of the krew has been shutting shit down at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week, taking the South of France like only she could. But of course, the trip is not without a little drama.

According to Kim, a drunken naked woman was banging on her hotel door in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday.

Thanks to the drunk naked woman banging on my door I have been up since 4 am! I’m so sleepy now but have to work! It’s gonna be a long day! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 24, 2015

I took a fun video of her as a reminder of why I never tolerated drinking 2 much! Slob kabob! I won’t post it but it’s funny! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 24, 2015

She thought her Amex was my room key lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 24, 2015

I think she’s staying at my hotel she just had the wrong room # I hope I run into her today — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 24, 2015

Hilarious.

While in France, Kim also gave her professional opinion on what a dope Instagram account looks like. Spoiler Alert: Kanye‘s wifey is not here for heavy social media promotion.

At the festival, Kim revealed:

“I have really stayed true to myself on Instagram,” said Kardashian. “Maybe I post too many bikini selfies for some people, but my Instagram page is exactly what I want.” Kardashian continued by saying that she realized some of her brands may not like her selfies either “because I don’t promote as much as they would like, but I only do it if it’s authentic, if I genuinely love it.” She added, “I also say that my Instagram is off limits in business contracts. I’ve actually unfollowed people who post too many brand-related Instagram pictures because I don’t believe in it. I can smell it a mile off.”

She also assures us all that she is the one and only person controlling her account:

“I don’t have a team doing it for me. I am not knocking anyone else that does that, but I don’t find it to be authentic, if you are talking about personal things and sharing personal photos,” noted Kardashian.

We all know if you want one Kardashian-Jenner, you’ve got to be able to handle them all.

Kylie and Kris Jenner met Kim in the South of France for DailyMail.com’s Seriously Popular Yacht Party – and obviously there were some seriously popular people in the building.

Tyga and Corey Gamble joined their ladies for the chill night out, will.i.am was spotted upon arrival, Chrissy Teigen brightened up the red carpet with her flawless style, and more.

Kylizzle was looking like Kim’s mini-me when she hit the star-studded event, but unlike Kim, she didn’t have her contouring down pat.

US Weekly reports:

Reverse highlight?! Kylie Jenner looked stunning at Daily Mail’s Seriously Popular yacht party in Cannes on Wednesday, June 24, but the 17-year-old’s makeup artist went a bit concealer crazy. Baring her midriff and legs in a sheer two-piece white gown, the reality star’s features were overly accentuated by the contrast between her concealer and powder combined with her bronzer.

We’re sure Kim will give her a tip or two in the future – nonetheless, Kylie is stunning. While there, the 17-year-old hair extension junky admitted to taking hundreds of selfies before choosing one to post online:

“I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like,” she told the Daily Mail at the fete. “Sometimes I regret putting one up if I find a better one later. I’m like ‘Damn, that’s a better photo.’”

She also referred to her man Tyga as her friend again:

“Tyga’s one of my best friends ever so it’s so much fun to travel with him,” she gushed. “I always like having my friends out on the road with me. He’s doing some stuff out in Cannes, so it’s just fun.

We’ve kind of already figured it out, Kylie…

Check out more of the krew in Cannes via the gallery below.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash