ILoveMakonnen “Where Your Girl At?” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s always a good time when a new ILoveMakonnen track drops.

The OVO hit man is back with another song for the turn up.

Produced by Richie Souf, Makonnen is no holds barred when it comes to asking “Where Your Girl At?”

The song dropped just a week after Makonnen released the vid for “Super Chef.” His OVO Sound debut project, which is slated to drop later on this year.

The super chef himself will also appear at Raury’s RaurFest at the end of the month.

Press play below to check out “Where Your Girl At.”

Source: Miss Info|PHOTOCREDIT: Instagram

