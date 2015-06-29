Tracee Ellis Ross Throws The Perfect Amount Of Shade At Tyga & Chris Brown During BET Awards

UPDATE: 4:22 PM EST

Tracee Ellis Ross has responded to all the shade commentary tweeting the following message.

—–

If one incident that occurred at the 2015 BET Awards show is any indication, Tracee Ellis Ross sure did leave her filter at home.

The Black-ish star helmed last night’s star-studded show with co-host Anthony Anderson and left everyone in stitches with their hilarious bits and costume changes. But Ross also left fans feeling the shade, when she introduced Chris Brown and Tyga before their performance of hit song “Ayo”– and we weren’t the only ones who caught it.

Tracee Ellis Ross threw the shade we all were waiting for #BETAwards #BETAwards15 pic.twitter.com/OX12OcZsbY — S. Cali (@shesfindingfash) June 29, 2015

#BETAwards2015 When Tracee Ellis Ross introduced Tyga and Chris Brown I was like…… pic.twitter.com/BBCRMFCJ7A — Haven Hart (@HavenHart) June 29, 2015

On the sunniest of days, I could still feel the shade in Tracee’s presentation of Tyga and Chris Brown 💀 — Ebonyzer (@ChaynaShortcake) June 29, 2015

The shade might have been thrown towards Tyga, since he isn’t quite known for his lyrics or sex appeal. But then there’s also that bit about the rapper fraternizing with minor Kylie Jenner, the 17-year-old baby sister of the famous Kardashian family, which has many up in arms. Tyga is, after all, 25-years-old. And Chris Brown…well, he’s had his share of questionable moments.

And while we may never know Ross’ motives, one thing is for sure…it was funny as hell.

Nonetheless, the show went off without a hitch, with Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and an absent Beyonce taking home some of the night’s top honors, including Best Hip-Hop Male Artist, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Video of The Year, respectively.

