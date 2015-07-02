What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Anthony Mackie Stars As MLK In HBO Film, New “Southpaw” Trailer, & More

Anthony Mackie will star in HBO’s upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award winning play, All the Way. The film centers around Lyndon B. Johnson (played by Bryan Cranston) and his controversial first year in office. Mackie will star opposite Cranston as the iconic Martin Luther King Jr., as the film explores their complex relationship.

Stay tuned for more details.

Southpaw tells the story of legendary boxer of Billy “The Great” Hope, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and his struggles with family and tragedy while becoming the reigning Light Heavyweight boxing champion. The all-star cast includes Rachel McAdams as his wife, 50 Cent as his lifelong manager, and Forest Whitaker as a local, but talented trainer.

Check out the trailer above. Southpaw hits theaters on July 24th.

Watch Michael Fassbender take on the role of one of the most famous men in history, Apple founder Steve Jobs. The latest Jobs biopic follows the man behind the computer at three different revolutionary product launches, including the launch of the iMac.

The movie hits theaters on October 9th.

The first trailer for I Am Chris Farley showcases his incredible talent while shedding light on the late SNL comedian and actor Chris Farley’s life off camera. The documentary features interviews from his family, friends, and colleagues, and clips from his most famous skits. Farley died of a drug overdose at 33, right at the peak of his comedy career.

Watch the trailer above and head to theaters on July 31 to catch this film.

SOURCE: Vulture, Deadline | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty