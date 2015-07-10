If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Bill Cosby’s Star To Remain On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, & MORE!

Ever since it was revealed that comedian Bill Cosby admitted to drugging women to have sex, he’s lost fans, major deals, and even a statue built in his honor. One thing that Cosby won’t be losing, however, is his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The answer is no,” Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO said in a statement. “Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk.” Throughout the years, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Committee has been pressured to remove people’s stars when they are caught up in the midst of controversy, but have refrained from doing so. “A celebrity’s politics, philosophy, irrational behavior, outrageous remarks or anything like that have never been cause to remove a Walk of Fame star,” said Gubler. Read more.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced a final rule to give communities who get HUD funding resources in an effort to use their assets to meet fair housing obligations. HUD will also provide assistance with making decisions that pertain to community development and affordable housing. “As a former mayor, I know firsthand that strong communities are vital to the well-being and prosperity of families,” HUD Secretary Julián Castro said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many Americans find their dreams limited by where they come from, and a ZIP code should never determine a child’s future. This important step will give local leaders the tools they need to provide all Americans with access to safe, affordable housing in communities that are rich with opportunity.” Read more.

More details have been released regarding the government data breach, and it seems as if the situation is worse than what most people expected. Investigators are reporting that 21.5 million people’s data, including social security numbers, were stolen. 19.7 million who submitted applications were affected and 1.8 million people, most of whom have some type of relationship with the applicants, were affected too. “It has taken this administration entirely too long to come to grips with the magnitude of this security breach — a breach that experts agree was entirely foreseeable. Americans who serve our country need to be able to trust that the government can keep their personal information safe and secure,” said House Speaker John Boehner. Read more.

Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Don Benjamin was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon yesterday. TMZ reports, “he was walking into a store in downtown L.A. on Wednesday around 3:00 PM … when the attacker put a gun to his head. Benjamin immediately forked over 3 grand in cash and the gunman bolted with another guy in their getaway car.” No arrests have been made as of yet. Read More.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Bill Cosby’s Star To Remain On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, & MORE! was originally published on newsone.com