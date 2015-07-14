CLAP BACK SEASON: Future Mocks Ciara’s Newfound Abstinence, She Gives Him Tips On Parenting

Instead of putting Future on blast when they broke up, Ciara held it down and took one for the team.

But now that Future is running her name through the mud, CiCi’s gloves are coming off. Yesterday, Future released Part 1 of his Like I Never Left documentary, and while opening up, the “Trap N*ggas” rapper talked about why things didn’t work out with Ciara.

If you let him tell it, their failing music relationship is what led to the end of their romantic connection. He also insisted that he wanted to marry Ciara, but just couldn’t feel comfortable doing so in front of a bunch of cameras:

“I want to marry you, but I can’t have a big wedding on E! News . I can’t have all these big media outlets cover my wedding. I’m not comfortable,” he said.

The #FutureHive leader didn’t stop there. During an interview with HuffPost Live, the father to Ciara’s first and only child laughed about her and her new boo, Russell Wilson, abstaining from sex.

Giggling and all, Future mocked the “I Bet” singer:

“God told me something else. He ain’t tell me to wait. I guarantee you that,” Future said. “We prayed afterwards though. After we did it, we prayed. That’s a true story.”

Obviously, Ciara didn’t take too kindly to Future’s comments.

Some Person Is So Dishonest and Ignorant That They Don’t Deserve A Response. — Ciara (@ciara) July 14, 2015

Furthermore, One’s Main Focus Should Be On Being A Good Parent. — Ciara (@ciara) July 14, 2015

Bae came through just in time, too:

Head over to Future’s Instagram to catch what may be another indirect, directly directed at CiCi. Don’t come for her, if she ain’t send for you.

SOURCE: HuffPost Live | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News