CONCRETE CATWALK: Nicki Minaj Has A Sexy See-Through Moment At LAX

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Meek Mill seem to be joined at the hip lately, but Nicki arrived in Los Angeles solo dolo yesterday, grabbing at her waistline to make sure her spandex were on point as paparazzi snapped photos.

Touching down at LAX airport, she probably wasn’t thinking about the possibility that her black leggings would appear see-through under the cameras’ flash – but that’s exactly what happened.

The Nickster paired her booty-hugging bottoms with a cute and cropped Moschino sweatshirt, minimal jewelry, black platform boots, and a lacy thong.

Nicki, Meek, and Chris Brown have been filming the video for their collaborative hit “All Eyes On You,” and Nicki surprised fans when she shared a sexy home video she and Meek made for the catchy song recently. If you missed that, watch it here.

All eyes are on you, Nick.

Understandably so.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News