Big Apple Escapades: Rihanna Goes Fully Floral For A BFF Date Night With Melissa Forde

Rihanna is always getting one-up on the fashion game, and this time, she’s shaking things up a bit by dressing a lot more down.

The Bajan beauty was spotted heading out on a date night with her BFF Melissa Forde, where the two hit up a sushi spot in SoHo, before shopping for earrings at a local Smoke Shop.

Rather than going casual for her evening of down-dressing, RiRi sported a lengthy green and blue floral gown, which almost reached down to her ankles.

Sporting a Versace choker around her neck, and carrying a turquoise leather backpack, Rihanna kept her hair propped up on her head, with her curls laying over her face.

Melissa was also spotted right on her bestie’s arm, showing off some serious pearly whites as the two got in front of the paparazzi.

We know any day with Rihanna surely isn’t dull, and Melissa’s face says it all.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash