Eminem Once Sent Tupac’s Mother A Very Touching Letter & Sketch

This is a letter and a drawing Eminem sent to Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. pic.twitter.com/Yfby5V8w8t — HIP HOP FACTS (@OnlyHipHopFacts) July 14, 2015

Eminem has been known for letting his anger speak through his music in the past, but he actually has quite the softer side to him, and it’s not just when it comes to his daughter.

The Shady Records founder once wrote an emotional letter to the mother of the late Tupac Shakur, Afeni Shakur, where he poured his heart out to her about her and his son’s impact. It was posted to a thread on Reddit, and is originally from the 2007 book Tupac Remembered.

In the old letter, which has no known date of being written, he wrote of the late legend’s effect on him and his career:

“You have no idea how much your son and his music has inspired not only the ‘hip-hop’ world, but speaking for myself, has inspired my whole career. He was, and still is, the true definition of a ‘Soldier.’ When I was feeling at my worst (before fame, before Dre) I knew I could put that Tupac tape in, and suddenly, things weren’t so bad.”

He even closes out the letter by thanking Afeni for giving us Tupac’s spirit, as well as her own, before signing it off with “Love, Marshall.”

On top of writing her an emotional letter, Em also sketched out a picture of Tupac by hand, which he did only in pen. The results are nothing short of incredible.

Both the letter and sketch are on display at the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Read the letter and check out the sketch from Eminem above.

SOURCE: Reddit | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter