Future Releases The Official Tracklist For ‘Dirty Sprite 2’

With just a few days away for the release of his short-notice, but highly-anticipated album, Dirty Sprite 2, Future is giving his #FutureHive plenty to be excited about.
The Beast Mode artist’s tracklist for the sophomore album has just hit the web, which was hidden on iTunes, and it shows that the project has just one feature, Drake.
The song featuring the OVO founder is called “Where Ya At,” with the other 17 tracks also featuring his recent hits, “F*ck Up Some Commas,” “Blow A Bag,” and “Real Sisters.”
Check out the official tracklist for Dirty Sprite 2 below, and cop the album this Friday when it releases.
1. Thought It Was A Drought
2. I Serve the Base
3. Where Ya At feat. Drake
4. Groupies
5. Lil One
6. Stick Talk
7. Freak Hoe
8. Rotation
9. Slave Master
10. Blow A Bag
11. Colossal
12. Rich $ex
13. Blood On The Money
14. Trap Niggas
15. The Percocet & Stripper Joint
16. Real Sisters
17. Kno The Meaning
18. F*ck Up Some Commas
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram