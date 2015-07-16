YG Feat. Krayzie Bone “Cash Money” (NEW MUSIC)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

It’s just about time for fans to get another album from YG, and he’s making sure they get a taste of what’s coming their way beforehand.

The My Krazy Life rapper just dropped a new track called “Cash Money,” featuring a collaboration with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member, Krayzie Bone.

The new collab song was produced by South Korea’s Brave Brothers, who YG recently remarked as “one of the most profound international producers of our time.”

This track is already available on iTunes, and is leading up to YG’s new single “Twist My Fingaz,” which hits airwaves tomorrow.

