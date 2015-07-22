Yas Queen: Every Time Nicki Minaj Perfectly Stood Up For Women

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, then you’re probably aware that Twitter was on fire yesterday. And it all started with Nicki Minaj.

After “Anaconda” failed to receive a MTV VMA nomination for Video of the Year (despite its undeniable popularity, success, and cultural impact), The Pinkprint rapper took to social media to share her thoughts on the snub. In the midst of Nicki’s tweets, Taylor Swift took them personally and decided to chime in on the matter.

Entertaining as it was, it’s important that Nicki’s point does not get overshadowed by the circus that followed: no matter what, women of all shapes, sizes, and races should be celebrated equally.

Throughout her career, Nicki has consistently fought for the empowerment of women. And her achievements in the male-dominated rap genre are inspiring to us all.

Click through the gallery below to relive the colorful quotes and meaningful messages that perfectly portray every time Nicki Minaj fought for women.

SOURCE: Details, Complex, V Magazine, YouTube, Vogue, Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty