Where Are They Now? The Cast Of “Matilda”

Actress Mara Wilson turns 28 today, but that’s not the only thing she has to celebrate.

The anniversary of the 1996 film that made her famous, Matilda, turns 19 years old in a couple of weeks. Can you believe it? The cast of the film has gone seemingly under the radar over the years, especially Wilson.

In 2012, she revealed that she quit the industry because film acting is not “very fun.” She wrote on her blog:

“Imagine that when you were a child, you liked to finger-paint. It was a fun pastime, but it came easily to you, so you never took much pride in it. Regardless, you got a reputation for your finger-painting. Now imagine that, 15 to 29 years later, people are coming up to you and telling you that they have your finger-paintings up on their walls and that your finger-paints changed your life. It’s flattering, but you haven’t finger-painted in years, and it seems like something you did a long, long time ago. You’ve realized you don’t particularly enjoy getting your hands dirty and that there are other outlets for your creative urges. But people are adamant: ‘Are you going to finger-paint again? When? Wait, you’re not? Why not?’ That’s what it feels like.”

But we had to wonder: Is “The Trunchbull” still evil? Is Bruce still devouring chocolate cake? After almost two decades, check out what the cast of Matilda is up to now.

Mara Wilson

Mara played the lead character in the 1996 film and looks exactly the same almost 20 years later. Now, the NYU theater student writes on her personal blog and just scored a book deal.

Danny DeVito

DeVito played Matilda’s impossible father Harry Wormwood. After the film, DeVito has managed to stay in front of the camera, starring in films like The Lorax and shows like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Having a ball playing Mrs. Castellano on #TheMindyProject pic.twitter.com/D6qNyrn2Og — rhea perlman (@RheaPerlman) August 19, 2014

Rhea Perlman

Perlman played Matilda’s neglectful mom and is married to her on-screen husband Danny DeVito in real life. She’s the author of a successful children’s book series called Otto Undercover, and has made appearances on FX’s Wilfred and FOX’s The Mindy Project.

Kiami Davael

Davael played Matilda’s best friend Lavender. Davael starred in the hit film Bruno back in 2000, and graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Embeth Davidtz

Davidtz played Matilda’s savior and favorite teacher Miss Honey. Since Matilda, Davidtz has had major roles on Mad Men and played the mother of Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Pam Ferris

Ferris played evil principal Miss Trunchbull. After the film, Ferris was the equally terrible Aunt Marge in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Jimmy Karz

Karz played adorable cake lover Bruce Bogtrotter. After appearing in a couple of episodes of ER, Karz decided to take on med school. “You can do it, Bruce!”

SOURCE: BuzzFeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram/Twitter