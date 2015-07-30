Court Blocks Anti-Abortion Group From Releasing New Planned Parenthood Sting Videos, Site Hacked

In major blowback over a spate of negative videos that accuse Planned Parenthood of selling fetal parts for profit, the Los Angeles Superior Court this week issued a restraining order against an anti-abortion group barring leaders from releasing more material, according to The New York Times.

The court on Tuesday issued a restraining order against the Center for Medical Progress to block the release of video of StemExpress officials that was shot in May at a restaurant. The Times writes:

StemExpress is a Placerville-based company started in 2010 that provides human tissue, blood and other specimens to researchers. Planned Parenthood is one of the company’s providers of fetal tissue.

Earlier this month, the group threw shade at Planned Parenthood with the release of three sting videos that show leaders allegedly talking about the sale of aborted fetuses for research. It is illegal under federal law to sell body parts, fetal or otherwise. In the wake of the videos, the Senate is scheduled to vote before its August recess on a Republican-led attempt to block federal aid to Planned Parenthood, notes The Times.

In a statement Wednesday, center leader David Daleiden said StemExpress was using “meritless litigation” to cover up an “illegal baby parts trade.” “The Center for Medical Progress follows all applicable laws in the course of our investigative journalism work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood officials charged Wednesday that “extremists” shut down the group’s website. From CNN:

The website was downed using a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a tactic used by hackers to flood a site with traffic and keep users from accessing the site, said Dawn Laguens, Planned Parenthood’s executive vice president, in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “This is a new low for anti-abortion extremists; 200,000 people a day count on Planned Parenthood’s website for accurate health information,” Laguens said. “Blocking people from accessing information on the full range of sexual and reproductive health — including birth control, sexually transmitted infections, healthy relationships, parenting and preventive care — only shows how far opponents of safe and legal abortion will go.”

CNN could not verify Planned Parenthood’s allegation and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The site was still down at 10:30 a.m. (EST) Thursday.

SOURCE: The New York Times, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

Court Blocks Anti-Abortion Group From Releasing New Planned Parenthood Sting Videos, Site Hacked was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Global Grind: