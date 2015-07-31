RelationshipGoals: Chrissy Teigen Balances Chicken Wings On Her Booty, John Legend Cheers Her On

Talk about relationship goals.

Chrissy Teigen knows how to have a good time, and clearly her husband John Legend supports it.

The supermodel shared a hilarious video of herself rocking a sexy swimsuit while posing poolside and shooting images for her upcoming cookbook.

During the shoot, Chrissy balanced a plate of chicken wings on her butt while teasing hubby John as he ate from the plate. She wrote, “What’s up chicken butt.”

According to E! Online:

Teigen’s cookbook doesn’t have a release date yet. She has teamed up with food writer and recipe developer Adeena Sussman and Top Chef Masters judge Francis Lam, who serves as the book’s editor. Teigen started a food blog, So Delushious, in 2014. Recent recipes on the site include Thai baked snapper, baked Cajun catfish, baked spaghetti squash al forno, cheesy guacamole prosciutto figs, bacon meatball and mozzarella skewers, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers and herbed baked eggs. The cookbook will also feature some of Legend’s signature dishes.

The self-proclaimed foodie shared another post of her and her sticky wings, while John took to his Instagram to reveal his favorite things.

Summer love on fleek.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram