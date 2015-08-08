REST IN PEACE: Rapper Sean Price Dead At 43

Sean Price, rap icon and one-half of the legendary duo, Heltah Skeltah, has died.

According to reports, Price died suddenly Saturday morning in his sleep at his home in Brooklyn. Close friends and music industry acquaintances have confirmed Price’s passing.

The 43-year-old was known as Ruck in his crew, the Duck Down collective, but his undeniable skills as a lyricist lead him to have a successful solo career.

Mixtape August 21st pic.twitter.com/Y1OzO7hdtn — GRAY HULK (@SeanPrice) August 6, 2015

Hip-hop legends and fans alike are sharing their love for the late MC via social media. DJ Premiere shared the photo above while Hot 97 ‘s Ebro posted:

Price still has an album, Song In The Key Of Price, due out August 21st. Our condolences are with the Price family.

SOURCE: Baller Status | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

