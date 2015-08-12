CLOSE
Home

Watch Jordin Sparks & Snoop Dogg Perform “Hatin’ Neighbors” On “Wild ‘N Out”

Leave a comment

Nick Cannon really has a gem on his hands with Wild ‘N Out, as the MTV series filled with improvisational comedic games only gets funnier with time.

Jordin Sparks and Snoop Dogg led the platinum squad for the show’s most recent episode, doing “R & Beef” in sparkling jackets, a la early Dr. Dre. Jordin’s curls and smile are on their fleekiest behavior, and Snoop kicks back and does his infamous two-step for the enthusiastic crowd.

Watch two of our favorite celebrities get competitive as they perform “Hatin’ Neighbors” in the clip above. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out airs Wednesdays 11/10c on MTV2.

VIDEO SOURCE: MTV2 | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)
15 photos

Dr Dre , Jordin Sparks , live performance , MTV , Nick Cannon , snoop dogg , Wild N Out

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close