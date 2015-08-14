What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: “The Wiz Live!” Gets Its Cast, Will Smith Might Only Produce The Upcoming “Bad Boys” Sequel, & More

The Wiz Live! has added some more familiar faces to its casting list: Common, Ne-Yo, and Elijah Kelley have signed on for the production. Kelley will play the Scarecrow, Ne-Yo will play the Tin Man, and Common will play the bouncer, or, “the gatekeeper to the entrance to Emerald City.” The men join previously cast big names Queen Latifah (as The Wiz), Mary J. Blige (as the Wicked Witch of the West), and David Alan Grier (as the Cowardly Lion). Newcomer Shanice Williams will take on the role of Dorothy.

The NBC-produced live-action TV movie debuts December 3. Will you be watching?

Excited about the Bad Boys reboot? Release dates for Bad Boys 3 and Bad Boys 4 have been set for February 2017 and July 2019, respectively, but Will Smith‘s involvement with the films is being speculated on at this time.

Per Collider:

[Will Smith and Martin Lawrence] have been fairly open to returning in the past with the expectation that Bay would direct, but now THR is throwing some potential doubt on the prospect of at least one of those actors returning. In a report on Sony chief Tom Rothman’s robust new slate, THR notes that while Will Smith will be involved in the Bad Boys sequels, it’s currently unclear if he’ll star, produce, or both.

You’ll just have to hold tight for more information, but then again, 2017 and 2019 are a long way away.

A new trailer for Sicario dropped yesterday, featuring Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio Del Toro.

Per YouTube:

In Mexico, SICARIO means hitman. In the lawless border area stretching between the U.S. and Mexico, an idealistic FBI agent is enlisted by an elite government task force official to aid in the escalating war against drugs. Led by an enigmatic consultant with a questionable past, the team sets out on a clandestine journey forcing Kate to question everything that she believes in order to survive.

The film does not yet have a set release date.

Pharrell revealed details about the few times he interacted with the late Michael Jackson on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio Show.

Pharrell spoke of him fondly. Per Us Weekly:

“I met him two times,” Williams reveals on the show. “Talk about mind control, he was a genius! We get into the trailer, it’s a two story trailer, the trailer has stairs!” the 42-year-old musician says, laughing. “He comes in, he’s tall, standing there, two beautiful women walk in, he kisses one. It’s a moment!” Williams explains. “It ain’t like no peck, it’s a situation. [The women] look Brazilian, and I’m like, ‘Wow!’ He’s the king of catching you off guard.”

You can watch the full clip from Apple Music here.

NBC has extended Jimmy Fallon‘s contact for The Tonight Show through 2021, Variety confirms.

NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt announced the deal Thursday morning as part of the network’s Television Critics Assn. press tour presentation. “We have locked him in as host of ‘The Tonight Show’ for six more years,” Greenblatt said. He praised the work that Fallon has done since taking over the show in February 2014. Fallon’s deal also includes some other programming components with NBC and Universal TV although Greenblatt declined to elaborate. Greenblatt said he would love to have Fallon host a primetime special or two for NBC but there are no immediate plans on the horizon.

Congrats to Jimmy—nothing like having a secure job and watching that money pile up.

SOURCE: Collider, YouTube, Us Weekly, Variety | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty Images | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube