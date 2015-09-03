Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Sues Hasbro For Naming Toy Rodent After Her

.@FoxNews anchor Harris Faulkner sues @Hasbro for more than $5M over toy hamster with her name http://t.co/K9zJjprnHD pic.twitter.com/2mxWji2J47 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 3, 2015

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner has filed a lawsuit against toy company Hasbro, Inc. over a doll that not only bore her name, but also shared Faulkner’s physical likeness. Faulker filed the $5 million federal suit this past Monday in the U.S. District Court in New Jersey, prompting Hasbro to pull the toy from its lineup.

As reported by the New York Post, Faulkner took offense to the “Harris Faulkner” doll from Hasbro’s Littlest Pet Shop line. The doll, which appears to be a brown hamster with large eyes, apparently bore enough of a resemblance for the Black on-air personality to say that the supposed use of her name and looks caused her emotional distress.

From the New York Post:

Hasbro’s Harris Faulkner is a tiny tan-and-white hamster with blue eyes and a butterfly perched on its head — but it’s still a little too close for comfort for the Emmy Award-winning journalist, court papers say. “Hasbro’s portrayal of Faulkner as a rodent is demeaning and insulting,” the anchor of “Fox Report Weekend” says in her suit. “In addition to its prominent and unauthorized use of Faulkner’s name, elements of the Harris Faulkner Hamster Doll also bear a physical resemblance to Faulkner’s traditional professional appearance, in particular tone of its complexion, the shape of its eyes, and the design of its eye makeup,” the papers allege.

Faulkner adds in her suit that the doll has caused her “substantial commercial and emotional damage,” and damaged her professional standing within her industry. The Emmy Award-winning broadcaster has not offered further comment on the matter, and her legal team is also remaining silent.

Hasbro, which continued to sell the doll after Faulkner initially warned the company earlier this year, has also elected to decline further comment.

