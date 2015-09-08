CLOSE
Stuntin’ Like Her Daddy: North West Hits Soho & Steals The Show In Yeezy-Inspired ‘Fit

Kim Kardashian and North West - NYC, Milk Studios, SoHo

This is North West‘s world and we’re just living in it.

Over the weekend, Nori traveled to NYC with her gorgeous pregnant mama Kim K., and the trip has resulted in some of the cutest photos we’ve ever seen of the mommy-daughter duo.

Kim Kardashian and North West - NYC, Milk Studios, SoHo

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say it was Kanye West who Kim had on her arm throughout the trip, as North pulled from her daddy’s style playbook during an outing to Milk Studios on Labor Day.

Wearing a Cuban link chain, a gray sweater shirt, leather pants, and Doc Martens, North rocked a Yeezy-inspired ‘fit from head to toe, and added the mean mug while paparazzi snapped photos for a truly authentic ‘Ye feel.

Kim Kardashian and North West - NYC, Milk Studios, SoHo

It wasn’t all mean mugs throughout her day in the city, though. While she and Kim waited for their car inside of Milk Studios, North made some funny faces and gave photogs a little camera time.

Kim Kardashian and North West - NYC, Milk Studios, SoHo

Her 2-year-old star definitely stole the show, but Kim was also a sight for sore eyes, looking good with her hair up like her daughter’s. She kept things casual but cute in a t-shirt, jeans, open-toe shoes, and an oversized jacket to hide her baby bump.

Check out the photos above, plus the 2012 Yeezy ‘fit North pulled from below.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Getty

